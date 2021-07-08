Drugs worth £130,000 seized after police stop car on motorway

Police have seized around £130,000 of drugs after stopping a car on a motorway.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the M74 near junction 16 for Johnstonebridge, in Dumfries and Galloway, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

They discovered herbal cannabis in the vehicle.

Police said a 52-year-old woman and two men, aged 18 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Dean Little, from Dumfries CID, said: “This is a significant amount of illegal drugs that have been removed from circulation and can no longer cause harm.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”