Man charged after £140,000 of drugs seized in house search

One man has been charged after police seized more than £140,000 of cocaine and cannabis from a property in South Lanarkshire.

Officers searched the address in Unitas Crescent, Carluke, shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

They recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £142,000 and more than £2,000 in cash.

Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Greig Baxter, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “We rely on the support of the public to help us take action to disrupt the drug trade.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”