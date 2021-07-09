Six coronavirus deaths and 3,200 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases and six further deaths in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.

It brings the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,750.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.9%, up from 8% the previous day.

The figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday show there have been 3,216 new Covid cases, up from 2,802 the day before.

There were 427 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, up 26 on the day before, with 39 in intensive care, an increase of one.

So far 3,911,189 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 2,843,938 have had their second.