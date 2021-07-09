Two more arrested over disorder as Rangers fans celebrated title win

Police have made a further two arrests in connection with disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day Rangers lifted the league trophy.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square on May 15 to celebrate the club winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Police said on Friday that two men, aged 48 and 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A dedicated police inquiry team is investigating the disorder (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

There have now been 55 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

A dedicated police inquiry team was set up following the disorder.