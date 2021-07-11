Care urged with children near roads after several seriously injured

Police are urging people to ensure children are properly supervised near roads after several were seriously injured in collisions in recent weeks.

Motorists are also being urged to watch out for child pedestrians after a number of children were taken to hospital with serious injuries following separate incidents around the country.

On Wednesday July 7 a two-year-old girl ran onto the road between parked cars on Woodland Crescent in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire and was struck by a car at around 6.45pm.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday June 29 a five-year-old boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh with serious leg injuries after being struck by a car on the A198 towards Tranent High Street in East Lothian.

Other incidents last month included a four-year-old boy who sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital for treatment after he was struck by a car on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife on Monday June 14.

On Wednesday June 9 a nine-year-old girl was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment after being struck by a car on Hareleeshill Road in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Department, said: “Unfortunately there has been a number of collisions involving children recently, which has resulted in serious injuries.

“Children are some of our most vulnerable road users and their safety is paramount, I would ask all parents and guardians to ensure all children are supervised at all times when near the road, and urge motorists to remain vigilant for child pedestrians, especially in built up areas.

“Police Scotland is committed to improving safety on our roads across the country and we continue to work closely with partners on all aspects of road safety.”