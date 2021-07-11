Missing man’s dog found near walking route

The dog of a man missing for three days has been found near a popular walking route, as police continue to search for him.

Neil Scott, 58, was reported missing from his home in Campbeltown in Argyll and Bute at around 10.15am on Thursday July 8.

Police and the local mountain rescue team have been searching for Mr Scott, who is known to go walking in the area with his dog, an elderly cross-breed collie.

The dog, named Ramu, was found north of Earadale Point, outside Machrihanish at about 11.20am on Sunday after being seen in the area on Saturday evening.

UPDATE – the dog has now been found and is being cared for at Campbeltown Police Station.There has been a sighting of missing person Neil Scott's dog at Inneans Trail, Machrihanish. pic.twitter.com/4PlIpcdmv1 — MAKI Police (@MAKIPolice) July 11, 2021

Police are appealing for walkers on the new Kintyre Way route to look out for Mr Scott, who is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with thinning grey/white hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black thigh-length winter coat with a hood and reflective white stripes on two zips on the chest, with faded blue jeans, a dark-coloured cap and beige walking boots.

Inspector Ross MacDonald said: “Thankfully Ramu has been traced this morning, and officers are continuing to search the area for Neil, along with the local mountain rescue team and police helicopter.

“The new Kintyre Way is a popular walking route and we would urge members of the public who think they may have seen Neil to get in touch with police, as well as continuing to keep a look out for him.

“Anyone with information can approach officers in the area or contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0984 of Thursday, July 8 2021.”

Police tweeted that the dog is being being cared for at Campbeltown Police Station.