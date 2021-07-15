Two dogs stolen in overnight raid

Two dogs have been stolen in the middle of the night from their kennels in the Highlands.

Police were called to a property outside Kingussie after two springer spaniels were taken between 8pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

One dog is an 11-year-old female which has a white body, a docked tail and liver brown colouring on her head and ears.

The other is a three-year-old female, described as mostly white with a black head and ears and a black patch by the tail.

Pc Neil Richards said: “The theft of the dogs has caused considerable distress to their owner and his family.

“I would urge anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0728 of July 12, or the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”