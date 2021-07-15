Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two dogs stolen in overnight raid

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 9.47am
The dogs were stolen from a property outside Kingussie in the Highlands (PA)
Two dogs have been stolen in the middle of the night from their kennels in the Highlands.

Police were called to a property outside Kingussie after two springer spaniels were taken between 8pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

One dog is an 11-year-old female which has a white body, a docked tail and liver brown colouring on her head and ears.

The other is a three-year-old female, described as mostly white with a black head and ears and a black patch by the tail.

Pc Neil Richards said: “The theft of the dogs has caused considerable distress to their owner and his family.

“I would urge anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0728 of July 12, or the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

