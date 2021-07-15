Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Grazing cows join animals helping to preserve Culloden battlefield

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 10.57am Updated: July 15 2021, 12.19pm
Cows are helping to maintain the battlefield at Culloden (Alison White Photography/PA)
A herd of cows is being used to preserve and maintain the moorland at Culloden battlefield.

The five animals join 12 Shetland cattle, six goats and two Highland ponies who all take part in conservation grazing on the battlefield site near Inverness.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said the animals play a crucial role in maintaining the landscape so the battlefield can remain as it would have looked in 1746.

Culloden was the site of the last battle of the final 1745 Jacobite Rising. On April 16, 1746 the army of Charles Edward Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie) was defeated by a British government force under William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

Rocket the calf
The youngest calf is named Rocket (Alison White Photography/PA)

NTS said: “The trust relies on the herd to provide continuous work on the moorland to protect the archaeology of the land and the natural flora and fauna.

“The appeal of cattle at Culloden is truly global. In particular generous supporters in the US have been to donate and name new additions to the herd.

“Some of the new cows and calves give a little nod to Culloden’s past, with Flora and Lady Anne named after strong Jacobite women who assisted the Bonnie Prince during and in the wake of the 1745 Rising.

“Others have more quirky names, including our stellar new calf, Rocket.”

The four new Highland cows arrived in May while Rocket, a Shetland cow, arrived in March.

