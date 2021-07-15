Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man charged in human trafficking probe

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 11.30am
Police said a man was arrested in Galashiels, in the Borders (PA)
Police said a man was arrested in Galashiels, in the Borders (PA)

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Police launched an inquiry at the beginning of July after receiving a report that someone in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs.

Officers attended an address in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said a small amount of Class B drugs and a three-figure sum of money were found in the property.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson, of Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: “We all have an obligation to help protect each other and rely on information about suspicious behaviour to identify victims as well as criminal activity which may be happening in our local areas.

“If you have concerns or information, please report this to us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 so we can investigate and take action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier