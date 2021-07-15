Man charged in human trafficking probe

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Police launched an inquiry at the beginning of July after receiving a report that someone in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs.

Officers attended an address in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

A 33-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into human trafficking in #EastLothian which resulted in enforcement action in #Galashiels yesterday (14 July). The man is due to appear in court today (15 July). Read the full update here: https://t.co/LZNRDuUSDE pic.twitter.com/FYXQ5grtMh — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) July 15, 2021

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said a small amount of Class B drugs and a three-figure sum of money were found in the property.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson, of Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: “We all have an obligation to help protect each other and rely on information about suspicious behaviour to identify victims as well as criminal activity which may be happening in our local areas.

“If you have concerns or information, please report this to us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 so we can investigate and take action.”