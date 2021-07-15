Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Detectives try to trace suspected target of firearms incident

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 3.09pm
Police are urgently trying to trace a man they believe was the intended target of a gun attack after shots were fired on a housing estate in Craigneuk, Wishaw (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are urgently trying to trace a man they believe was the intended target of a gun attack after shots were fired on a housing estate in Craigneuk, Wishaw (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man they believe was the intended target of a gun attack.

Gunshots were reported on a housing estate in Craigneuk, Wishaw, on Wednesday evening as children played nearby, said Police Scotland.

Officers rushed to the scene at around 8.30pm after emergency calls were made but found no trace of anyone involved in the incident or anyone injured, the force said.

Images on social media show a police helicopter was also hovering over the scene, which is near a playpark, while forensics officers were pictured combing for clues on Thursday.

Detectives believe a man walking along Gateside Road was the intended target of an attack and are urgently trying to trace him.

The suspect is described as wearing all black and is believed to have left the area along Glencairn Avenue, the force said.

Detective Inspector David Lamont, from Wishaw CID, said: “The incident took place in a residential area, which was busy with children playing and people going about their daily business, and it is vital we trace the person or persons responsible for this reckless act.

“At this stage, we do not believe the intended target was injured during the disturbance but it is still important we establish their identity and that they are safe and well.”

He asked for any witnesses or any passing motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 3502 of Wednesday July 14, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

