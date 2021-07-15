News / Scotland Man appears in court in connection with human trafficking By Press Association July 15 2021, 6.02pm The man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) A man has appeared in court charged with human trafficking and drug offences. Police launched an inquiry at the beginning of July after receiving a report that someone in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs. Officers attended an address in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Wednesday as part of the investigation. Roche Thomson, 33, of Galashiels, was arrested and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. He faces two charges of misuse of drugs and an offence under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act. He made no plea and was remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Three men appear in court charged with attempted murder Man charged in human trafficking probe Friday court round-up — How not to go supermarket shopping Man charged after £140,000 of drugs seized in house search