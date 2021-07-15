Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Unions lodge collective grievance over cuts at Glasgow culture body

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.52pm Updated: July 15 2021, 9.18pm
Glasgow Life run venues including Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Trade unions have lodged a formal collective grievance over potential job cuts at the body that runs museums, libraries and sporting facilities for Glasgow City Council.

Unison, GMB and Unite claimed Glasgow Life, an arms-length charity of the local authority, have not consulted trade unions over plans to scrap 500 posts.

They said workers they represent have not been provided “basic staffing information” setting out how jobs might be protected and claimed there was no “coherent plan” to reopen venues closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Smith, Unison branch secretary, said: “We oppose all cuts to jobs and services. Glasgow needs more investment, not less.

“The trade unions are calling for a proper plan to secure the financial future of all current services and jobs. Glasgow’s councillors and MSPs need to do more.

“Implementing cuts and managing the city’s decline was not what they were elected to do. ”

Among the venues run by Glasgow Life are the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the Riverside Museum and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, accused the Scottish Government of underfunding local authorities.

She said: “The actions of the Scottish Government has real consequences for the livelihoods of thousands of workers in Glasgow and these cuts to services is a manifestation of their decisions.

“The city’s leisure and sport facilities, libraries and cultural venues are under immediate threat.

“We have called on the SNP Government, for more than a decade now, to change their policy of underfunding local authorities with Glasgow being consistently one of the most underfunded areas.

“We have warned for years this underfunding would lead to jobs losses, privatisation and closure but were accused of scaremongering.”

The unions said they are supporting a march and demonstration organised by the Glasgow Against Closures campaign due to take place on July 31.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life said: “We can confirm receipt of a collective grievance from Unison, GMB and Unite, and we will consider the matters raised through our formal grievance procedure.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We know how difficult it has been throughout the pandemic for organisations such as Glasgow Life which are at the forefront of improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the community. We recognise the huge importance of the role Glasgow Life performs.

“Glasgow City Council will receive a total funding package of almost £1.5 billion to support local services, which includes an extra £29.8 million to support vital day to day services, equivalent to an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to 2020-21.

“To date, the council has been allocated an additional £221.7 million to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, through the local government settlement – over and above their regular grant payments.

“It is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.”

