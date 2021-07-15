News / Scotland Three men appear in court charged with attempted murder By Press Association July 15 2021, 7.26pm The men appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (David Cheskin/PA) Three men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured in an Edinburgh stairwell. Police officers were called to West Pilton Grove at around 5pm on June 18. They discovered the 34-year-old seriously injured and he was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary. Owen Logan, 22, from Hawick, Connor Steele, 21, from Edinburgh, and Steven McGovern, 22, from Edinburgh, were charged in connection with the incident. They appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. All three have been charged with attempted murder and Logan also faces a number of driving offence charges. Logan and Steele made no plea and were granted bail, while McGovern made no plea and was remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Thursday court round-up — Window jump and vodka rage Man appears in court in connection with human trafficking Three men charged over attempted murder Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old