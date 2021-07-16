News / Scotland Motorcyclist, 69, dies in crash in north-east Scotland By Press Association July 16 2021, 11.32am (David Cheskin/PA) A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in north-east Scotland. The man, who has not been identified, died on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Keith after a collision at around 7.45pm on Thursday, said Police Scotland. Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness Road at Keith, which…Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, July 15, 2021 The motorbike was the only vehicle involved and his next of kin have been informed. The road was closed for investigation work and police are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 3301. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Fife Woman, 41, dies in Highlands car crash Motorcyclist seriously injured in A90 crash with van Man killed in motorcycle crash named by police