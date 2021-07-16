Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist, 69, dies in crash in north-east Scotland

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 11.32am
(David Cheskin/PA)
A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in north-east Scotland.

The man, who has not been identified, died on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Keith after a collision at around 7.45pm on Thursday, said Police Scotland.

Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness Road at Keith, which…

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The motorbike was the only vehicle involved and his next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for investigation work and police are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 3301.

