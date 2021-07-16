Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Wildfire risk warning issued as temperatures rise

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 4.10pm
The fire brigade has issued a warning for wildfires over the weekend (PA)
Scotland’s fire service has warned there is a risk of high intensity surface fires in the east of the country over the weekend.

A forecast of warm weather and increasing wind speeds could lead to fires burning and spreading with moderate to high intensity over Saturday and Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

In a joint warning with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, it said Easter Ross, Inverness-shire and Morayshire are most at risk, with wind speeds highest on Saturday.

Area commander Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “We are in the height of summer and with the warm forecast for the weekend it could bring with it the potential for wildfires, which can devastate vast areas of land and wildlife.

“As always, we would urge people who live within the high-risk regions to be extremely careful.

“Please act safely and responsibly if you are out and about over the next few days.”

