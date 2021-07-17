Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Coronavirus outbreak hits Perth prison

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 9.56am
Inmates will not have access to courts, lawyers, family visits and cannot use the gym (PA)
An outbreak of coronavirus has hit a Scottish prison, with nearly 100 inmates affected so far.

Some 97 prisoners at HMP Perth tested positive for the virus forcing everyone living there to isolate while mass testing gets under way, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said.

Inmates will not have access to courts, lawyers, family visits and cannot use the gym, but will be allowed fresh air and showers as well as use of mobile phones, the SPS added.

The service said a “significant number” of affected prisoners did not have symptoms.

HMP Perth holds an average of 678 prisoners per day and is home to male offenders on remand and short and long-term offenders, including prisoners serving life sentences and sex criminals, said the SPS.

A spokesman said: “The safety and wellbeing of all those living and working in our establishments is a priority for the Scottish Prison Service.

“We are currently managing an outbreak in HMP Perth. There are currently 97 confirmed cases of Covid amongst those in our care at HMP Perth. A significant number of these individuals are asymptomatic positives.

“As a precautionary measure, all individuals living in HMP Perth are currently isolating whilst mass testing is carried out.”

A further update will be provided on Monday, the spokesman added.

