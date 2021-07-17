Four Covid-19 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have dropped to four in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published on Saturday afternoon show there were 2,317 new cases of Covid-19 reported and four deaths.

It is a further drop after five deaths were reported on Friday and following Thursday’s data from the Scottish Government which included 19 deaths – the highest number since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The overall death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,800.

Over 18 and still to get your #coronavirus vaccine? Remember, it's our best protection against the virus. Watch Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nicola Steedman's message ⬇ ℹ Make sure you're getting the right information. Go to https://t.co/p5uea5bHbk pic.twitter.com/sdkecOVdwl — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 15, 2021

Saturday’s figures also show 49 people were in intensive care and 517 in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Overall, 3,970,026 people have now received the first dose of vaccine in Scotland and 2,954,776 have had their second dose.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.

Scotland will move to Level 0 of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday.