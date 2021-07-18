Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two motorcyclists die after crashes on Scotland’s roads

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 11.05am
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Two motorcyclists died after crashes on Scotland’s roads on Saturday, police have said.

A 32-year-old man died at the scene after colliding with a tractor on the B778 near Stewarton, East Ayrshire, shortly after 11am. He was riding a blue Yamaha bike.

The second, a 56-year-old man, died in hospital after his white Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided with a grey Audi S3 on the A82 at Achintore Road, Fort William, in the Highlands at about 3pm.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to either crash to come forward.

Stretches of both roads were closed for several hours as emergency services attended and investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 2302 for the Fort William crash, or reference 1466 for the Stewarton collision.

