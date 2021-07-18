Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two men seriously injured in ‘frightening’ assault

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 5.41pm
Police have asked for witnesses to come forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two men have been seriously injured in an assault which police have described as “frightening”.

Officers were called to South Crescent Road in Ardrossan on Saturday at 9.30pm where the men – aged 20 and 22 – were found.

The pair were then taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Detective constable Fraser Murray said: “This has been a frightening experience for the two men involved.

“The area was busy at the time of the attack and we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault to contact us via 101 quoting incident reference number 4012 of 17 July.”

