Two men seriously injured in ‘frightening’ assault

Two men have been seriously injured in an assault which police have described as “frightening”.

Officers were called to South Crescent Road in Ardrossan on Saturday at 9.30pm where the men – aged 20 and 22 – were found.

Officers in Ardrossan are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault last night. Two men, aged 20 & 22, were left with serious injuries after the attack on South Crescent Road at 9.30pm. Anyone with info can call 101 quoting ref no.4012 of 17 July.https://t.co/cymVE4hQvP pic.twitter.com/SMIRyJiMqB — North Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireNPolice) July 18, 2021

The pair were then taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Detective constable Fraser Murray said: “This has been a frightening experience for the two men involved.

“The area was busy at the time of the attack and we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault to contact us via 101 quoting incident reference number 4012 of 17 July.”