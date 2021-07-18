Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car.

The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which involved his black KTM motorcycle and a burgundy Mazda MX 5 at 2.10pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A939 in Aberdeenshire near the Lecht Ski Centre.

Emergencies services are currently dealing with a crash on #A939 near to the Lecht Ski Centre. The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sh0KTyji82 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 18, 2021

The 29-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July.”

The incident is the latest in a tragic weekend on Scotland’s roads, as two other motorcyclists lost their lives in separate incidents on Saturday.