Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 10.47pm
The man was pronounced dead at the scene (Jane Barlow/PA)
The man was pronounced dead at the scene (Jane Barlow/PA)

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car.

The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which involved his black KTM motorcycle and a burgundy Mazda MX 5 at 2.10pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A939 in Aberdeenshire near the Lecht Ski Centre.

The 29-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July.”

The incident is the latest in a tragic weekend on Scotland’s roads, as two other motorcyclists lost their lives in separate incidents on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier