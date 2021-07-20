Water warning as demand spikes by 200 million litres a day during heatwave

Scots are being urged to shun paddling pools, jet washers and garden hoses to protect water supplies during the heatwave.

An extra 200 million litres of water per day is being produced to cope with the spike in demand during the sweltering temperatures, said Scottish Water.

That is enough to fill nearly 2.4 million baths, the publicly owned water company said.

People have been urged to avoid thirsty appliances such as hoses and sprinklers (Martin Keene/PA)

The company added it was having to drive water-filled tankers to some parts to maintain normal levels, including East Neuk in Fife, Portavadie in Argyll and parts of Skye, Orkney, and Dornoch in the Highlands.

Kes Juskowiak, Scottish Water’s water operations general manager, said reservoir levels have dropped to 74% from 77% last week – and 90% in late May.

We're asking customers in #Orkney to use water efficiently to help our local teams maintain supplies. This image Downwards arrow shows tankers being used to help supplement supplies.https://t.co/4wSbWFTuMl❤️💦💛🌎#YourWaterYourLife #WaterIsAlwaysWorthSaving pic.twitter.com/CiDV7uhJLW — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 19, 2021

He said: “These are very challenging conditions because of the warm, dry weather we’ve been experiencing and the forecast for the coming days is for more of the same.

“Current levels are below average for this time of year but the main issue is demand for water from customers, which has increased considerably during the warm weather.

“When garden water use increases dramatically, for things like sprinklers and paddling pools, that places considerable strain across our infrastructure to move the water as quickly as the customers need it.”

He called for people to use watering cans instead of hoses, only use the dishwasher and washing machines when fully loaded, and only partially fill paddling pools, then use the leftover water to water plants.