Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Girl, 4, taken to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Glasgow

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 2.15pm
Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A four-year-old girl is in hospital with a serious leg injury after a hit-and-run incident in Glasgow.

The child was struck by a car on Monday near to the Scotfresh store on Dumbarton Road, Scotstoun.

Police were called at around 1pm and the girl was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children.

She is currently receiving treatment for a serious leg injury.

Police said the car involved did not stop at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of the road policing unit, said: “A young child has been left with a serious leg injury as a result of this incident and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person driving the car involved.

“The surrounding area would have been busy with pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the time and I am appealing for any witnesses, in particular any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier