10,268 deaths in Scotland with Covid-19 on death certificate

Some 10,268 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, new statistics show.

In the week July 12 to 18, there were 47 coronavirus-linked deaths recorded, an increase of 16 on the previous week, said National Records of Scotland (NRS).

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow, six in Edinburgh, and five in Dundee, while 19 council areas had at least one death last week, it said.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

As at 18 July 2021, 10,268 COVID-related deaths registered. 47 registered in the latest week, 16 more than previous week. 11 deaths aged under 65, 7 deaths aged 65-74, 29 deaths aged 75 or over. 27 were male, 20 were female. https://t.co/wkYspIP8Oz #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/1qtoVkOVQk — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 21, 2021

Director of statistical services at the NRS, Pete Whitehouse, said: “Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65 to 74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. Twenty-seven were male and 20 were female.

“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institutional setting.”

Overall, there were 1,125 deaths registered in Scotland in week 28 of 2021 – 10% more deaths than the five-year average for week 28.

Separate daily figures from Public Health Scotland on Wednesday show seven coronavirus deaths and 1,686 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – the death toll now stands at 7,820.

A total of 529 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, with 51 patients in intensive care, up four.