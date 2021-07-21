Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

10,268 deaths in Scotland with Covid-19 on death certificate

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 12.48pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.34pm
A hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)
A hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)

Some 10,268 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, new statistics show.

In the week July 12 to 18, there were 47 coronavirus-linked deaths recorded, an increase of 16 on the previous week, said National Records of Scotland (NRS).

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow, six in Edinburgh, and five in Dundee, while 19 council areas had at least one death last week, it said.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Director of statistical services at the NRS, Pete Whitehouse, said: “Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65 to 74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. Twenty-seven were male and 20 were female.

“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institutional setting.”

Overall, there were 1,125 deaths registered in Scotland in week 28 of 2021 – 10% more deaths than the five-year average for week 28.

Separate daily figures from Public Health Scotland on Wednesday show seven coronavirus deaths and 1,686 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – the death toll now stands at 7,820.

A total of 529 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, with 51 patients in intensive care, up four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]