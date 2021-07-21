Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police trace driver after four-year-old injured in road crash

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 3.28pm
Police have traced the driver of a car which struck a four-year-old girl (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have traced the driver of a car which struck a four-year-old girl, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near the Scotfresh store on Dumbarton Road in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1pm and the girl was taken by ambulance to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children, where she is being treated for a serious leg injury.

Police said the 27-year-old woman driver of the grey Renault Captur has been traced and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Roy McCarney of the Road Policing Unit said: “We have now traced the driver who is assisting police with their inquiries, however it is still vital that we speak to any witnesses to this incident in order to confirm a full picture of the circumstances.

“This happened on a sunny afternoon at lunchtime, there will have been plenty of people around and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“I would also like to reiterate our plea for motorists with dashcams who were travelling through the area at the time to please check their footage in case they have captured the incident or a grey Renault Captur driving on the road before or afterwards.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1550 of Monday July 19.”

