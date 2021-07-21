Police trace driver after four-year-old injured in road crash

Police have traced the driver of a car which struck a four-year-old girl, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near the Scotfresh store on Dumbarton Road in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1pm and the girl was taken by ambulance to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children, where she is being treated for a serious leg injury.

Police said the 27-year-old woman driver of the grey Renault Captur has been traced and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Roy McCarney of the Road Policing Unit said: “We have now traced the driver who is assisting police with their inquiries, however it is still vital that we speak to any witnesses to this incident in order to confirm a full picture of the circumstances.

“This happened on a sunny afternoon at lunchtime, there will have been plenty of people around and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“I would also like to reiterate our plea for motorists with dashcams who were travelling through the area at the time to please check their footage in case they have captured the incident or a grey Renault Captur driving on the road before or afterwards.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1550 of Monday July 19.”