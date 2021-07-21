Group hopes to put coastal walk with ‘breathtaking’ caves on the map

Local people are hoping to put a coastal walk featuring “breathtaking” caves, cliffs and beaches on the map and draw visitors to the area.

Described as “Scotland’s hidden gem”, the four mile coastal path runs from Arbroath to Auchmithie in Angus.

The Arbroath Cliff Trail group has now applied for charitable status and is hoping to improve the route and put up signs with information about what people find along the way.

Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, explores Stalactite Cave (Jane Barlow/PA)

The group’s Facebook page describes the walk as featuring “four miles of gorgeous cliffs, breathtaking caves, Scottish Wildlife and secluded beaches”.

Brenda Durno, councillor for Arbroath East and Lunan, said: “It’s a lovely walk and it’s just the experience of being able to see the cliffs and the sea and the foliage, it’s just a really nice walk.

“We hope it could be like the Fife cliff walk and we want to try and get people out of their cars, and see somewhere that’s off the beaten track.”