Emergency services at scene following motorway crash

Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene of a serious crash on the M74.

Police said they were called to a report of a crash believed to involve one vehicle near junction 20 northbound at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, fire service and the air ambulance also went to the scene.

UPDATE❗⌚19.05#M74 #A74m ⛔CLOSED⛔#A74m is CLOSED N/B J21 – J20 due to a serious RTC Emergency services on scene The road is likely to remain closed for some time Traffic is being diverted via the #B7076#DriveSafe @HighwaysNWEST pic.twitter.com/y9feReu6lM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 21, 2021

Traffic Scotland tweeted at 7.05pm that the road was likely to remain closed for some time and that traffic is being diverted via the B7076.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.42pm on Wednesday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M74 northbound between junctions 20 and 19 near Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway.

“Operations control sent five appliances and special resources to the scene where crew remain in attendance.”

There was no information available about whether there were any casualties.