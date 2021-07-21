Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Emergency services at scene following motorway crash

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 8.14pm
Police were called to the scene (David Cheskin/PA)
Police were called to the scene (David Cheskin/PA)

Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene of a serious crash on the M74.

Police said they were called to a report of a crash believed to involve one vehicle near junction 20 northbound at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, fire service and the air ambulance also went to the scene.

Traffic Scotland tweeted at 7.05pm that the road was likely to remain closed for some time and that traffic is being diverted via the B7076.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.42pm on Wednesday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M74 northbound between junctions 20 and 19 near Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway.

“Operations control sent five appliances and special resources to the scene where crew remain in attendance.”

There was no information available about whether there were any casualties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier