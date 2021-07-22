Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hottest day of the year in Scotland

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 6.47pm
People have been enjoying the hot weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scotland has experienced its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures soared to more than 29C.

A reading of 29.3C was recorded at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday, the Met Office said.

The second hottest place was Dunstaffnage, near the Connel Bridge in Argyll and Bute, where the mercury rose to 28.4C, while 28C was recorded at Auchincruive in Ayrshire.

Temperatures hit 26C in Glasgow but were cooler in the east, rising to only 19.5C at Gogarbank near Edinburgh.

Threave Estate
The hottest temperature was recorded at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway (Mike Bolam/National Trust for Scotland/PA)

The hot weather is expected to continue for the next couple of days before cooling down slightly at the weekend.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster with the Met Office, said: “The next couple of days could be a little bit higher again, it all depends on the breeze and how sheltered spots are.

“On Saturday and Sunday temperatures will start to ease back down and it could be low to mid 20s.

“Over the next few days it will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, and it won’t be until round about Tuesday that we will see a change with some wetter weather pushing in from the east.”

