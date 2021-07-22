News / Scotland Man arrested in connection with Fife death By Press Association July 22 2021, 9.45pm Police said that a man has been arrested (David Cheskin/PA) Police have made an arrest after the death of a man in Fife. Mark Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, at 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 45-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the death. Officers said investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances and urged anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 0413 of July 17. Information can also be submitted through the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1 . Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man charged after death in Fife Man, 45, charged in connection with death of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes Man arrested in connection with alleged murder of Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin Glenrothes murder: House raided as police continue hunt for Mark Deavin’s killer