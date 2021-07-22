Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested in connection with Fife death

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 9.45pm
Police said that a man has been arrested (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have made an arrest after the death of a man in Fife.

Mark Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, at 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 45-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Officers said investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances and urged anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 0413 of July 17.

Information can also be submitted through the dedicated portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1

.

