Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

‘Very high risk’ warnings issued over wildfire threat

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 6.37pm Updated: July 23 2021, 6.42pm
People are being warned there is a high risk of wildfires (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
People are being warned there is a high risk of wildfires (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

The fire service is warning that there is a very high risk of wildfires across parts of Scotland over the next few days.

People are being urged to exercise “extreme caution” and think twice about doing anything involving a naked flame while in rural areas.

The alert – issued by the fire service in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – covers Easter Ross, central Highlands and south-west Scotland, while a moderate to high warning is in place for Central and Western Scotland.

The warnings come after days of hot and dry weather across the country, with temperatures reaching 29C at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday.

Moray wildfire
The fire service said wildfires can cause significant damage (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastate vast areas of land and wildlife and threaten nearby communities.

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry, head of prevention and protection for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

The warnings cover the period from Saturday July 24 until Monday July 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]