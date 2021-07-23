Search operation launched at Loch Lomond

A search operation has been launched at Loch Lomond after reports of concern about a person in the water.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Balloch Country Park on Friday evening.

Police, the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the operation.

A police spokesman said: “Police are working with emergency services partners following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.”

The fire service has sent two boats and two fire engines to the scene.