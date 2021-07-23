Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Search operation launched at Loch Lomond

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 8.34pm Updated: July 23 2021, 8.42pm
A search is under way at Loch Lomond (Yui Mok/PA)
A search is under way at Loch Lomond (Yui Mok/PA)

A search operation has been launched at Loch Lomond after reports of concern about a person in the water.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Balloch Country Park on Friday evening.

Police, the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the operation.

A police spokesman said: “Police are working with emergency services partners following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.”

The fire service has sent two boats and two fire engines to the scene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]