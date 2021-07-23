Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

A search operation was launched at Balloch Country Park after a report of concern for a person in the water at around 5.55pm on Friday.

Police said a male youth was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old boy has been informed.

The coastguard, police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the search operation.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.55pm on Friday 23 July 2021 following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The fire service sent two boats and two fire engines to the scene.