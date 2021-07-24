Gang of five attack teenager in supermarket car park

A teenager had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of five men in a supermarket car park.

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted outside the Asda supermarket at Almondvale Boulevard in Livingston at about 11.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services took the youth, who was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries, to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for medical treatment.

Police Scotland is now investigation, with officers appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan of Livingston CID said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“Although this happened late at night, I would ask if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask if anyone has any mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to officers.”