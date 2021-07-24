Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Gang of five attack teenager in supermarket car park

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 2.27pm
Police are investigating the assault on the youth (Joe Giddens/PA)
A teenager had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of five men in a supermarket car park.

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted outside the Asda supermarket at Almondvale Boulevard in Livingston at about 11.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services took the youth, who was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries, to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for medical treatment.

Police Scotland is now investigation, with officers appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan of Livingston CID said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“Although this happened late at night, I would ask if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in contact with police. 

“I would also ask if anyone has any mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to officers.”

