Another 11 coronavirus deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded a further 11 coronavirus deaths, with the number of people in intensive care with Covid also increasing.

The latest daily figures published on Saturday mean 7,859 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 1,307 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 6.1% of tests coming back positive.

2,423,711 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,307 to 338,778 Sadly 11 more patients who tested positive have died (7,859 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/ix0kVWjXYe — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 24, 2021

There were 60 people in intensive care with the virus on Friday, a rise of three from the previous day’s total.

However the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was down from 502 on Thursday to 478 24 hours later.

The figures also show that 3,994,883 people in Scotland have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccination, with 3,064,441 of them having had both jabs.

On Saturday evening, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf expressed his support towards health and social care staff amid anti-vaccination demonstrations by “imbeciles”.

Seen some awful videos from anti-vax protests across UK To all of our Health & Social Care staff & many others who've sacrificed so much & worked tirelessly to keep us safe, hope you do not let these imbeciles upset or intimidate you The majority are so thankful for all you do — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 24, 2021

He tweeted: “Seen some awful videos from anti-vax protests across UK.

“To all of our health and social care staff & many others who’ve sacrificed so much & worked tirelessly to keep us safe, hope you do not let these imbeciles upset or intimidate you.

“The majority are so thankful for all you do.”