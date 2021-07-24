Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Another 11 coronavirus deaths recorded

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 2.47pm Updated: July 24 2021, 8.29pm
A further 11 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded a further 11 coronavirus deaths, with the number of people in intensive care with Covid also increasing.

The latest daily figures published on Saturday mean 7,859 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 1,307 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 6.1% of tests coming back positive.

There were 60 people in intensive care with the virus on Friday, a rise of three from the previous day’s total.

However the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was down from 502 on Thursday to 478 24 hours later.

The figures also show that 3,994,883 people in Scotland have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccination, with 3,064,441 of them having had both jabs.

On Saturday evening, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf expressed his support towards health and social care staff amid anti-vaccination demonstrations by “imbeciles”.

He tweeted: “Seen some awful videos from anti-vax protests across UK.

“To all of our health and social care staff & many others who’ve sacrificed so much & worked tirelessly to keep us safe, hope you do not let these imbeciles upset or intimidate you.

“The majority are so thankful for all you do.”

