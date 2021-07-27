Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
News / Scotland

Teenager dies in north-east crash

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 10.23am
One of the injured is in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (Jane Barlow/PA)
A teenager has been killed in a crash on the A96 in which three other people were injured, one of them seriously.

The 18-year-old man was driving a lime green Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with a yellow Ford Transit van.

The crash happened between Keith and Huntly at around 7.35pm on Monday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people, aged 23, 28 and 29, who were in the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

The road was closed for nine hours but has since reopened.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Police Sergeant Craig McNeil said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for people with any information, dashcam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101.

