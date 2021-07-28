Teenager killed in crash named

A teenager who died following a crash involving a car and a van has been named by police.

One person remains in hospital in critical condition while two others were also injured in the collision in the north east on Monday.

Stuart Begg, was driving the green Ford Fiesta involved in the crash which happened at around 7.35pm on July 26 on the A96 near Keith.

The 18-year-old, from Keith in Moray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We can now confirm the identity of the man who died in a road traffic crash between Huntly and Keith. Stuart Begg from Keith was the driver of the green Ford Fiesta involved in the collision which happened on Monday, 26 July on the A96. READ MORE https://t.co/fdBB6AvxhJ pic.twitter.com/4X5lIIjplh — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 28, 2021

The three occupants of the other vehicle involved, a yellow Ford Transit van, were aged 19, 23 and 28 and were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two of them have since been discharged however the 23-year-old remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from Police Scotland’s Road Police Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Stuart at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen this crash or who might have dash-cam footage to speak to officers.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3280 of July 26.