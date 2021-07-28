Woman dies after car collides with tractor and trailer

A 56-year-old woman has died after the car she was in collided with a tractor and trailer, police said.

She was travelling in a silver VW Polo being driven by a woman aged 69 which was involved in a crash with a green John Deere tractor in Angus on Wednesday morning.

Police are seeking witnesses following the collision on the B9128 between Carnoustie and Forfar at around 8.10am, at the crossroads with the B9127, the Whigstreet to Carmyllie road.

Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution, Police Scotland said.

The 42-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured, the force added.

The road was closed for investigations and reopened at around 4pm.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from the road policing unit, said: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision – specifically the Polo on the B9128 and the tractor on the B9127 – or who witnessed the crash, to come forward and speak with officers.

“The tractor had attached a spraying trailer and we’d ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location this morning to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 0716 of July 28.