Man, 25, dies after crash with lorry

A man has died after his car collided with a lorry.

The 25-year-old was driving his vehicle on the A947 in Aberdeen, around half a mile from Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie.

The crash happened at around 4.40pm on Wednesday near to the junction with the A920 road to Ellon, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A947 around half a mile from Oldmeldrum, which occurred around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 28 July. The road is currently closed with diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/DWpLfClTOw — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 28, 2021

The man died at the scene and investigations are under way.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcam footage of the incident, who are still to contact police, to do so through 101, quoting incident number 2425 of July 28.”