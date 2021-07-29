Two women sexually assaulted on train

Police are hunting a teenager who sexually assaulted two women on board a train.

The incident happened on the 7.45pm Ayr to Glasgow Central service on Saturday July 24 after the suspect approached the two women.

He made lewd remarks towards them and sexually assaulted them both at separate times during the journey before leaving the train at Glasgow Central station.

He is described as aged 16-18, with a tanned complexion and dark curly hair, and was wearing a grey and brown Gucci T-shirt and black shorts.

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for information about the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 405040 quoting reference 625 of 24/07/21.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”