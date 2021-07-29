Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / Scotland

Two women sexually assaulted on train

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.39pm
British Transport Police are appealing for information (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are hunting a teenager who sexually assaulted two women on board a train.

The incident happened on the 7.45pm Ayr to Glasgow Central service on Saturday July 24 after the suspect approached the two women.

He made lewd remarks towards them and sexually assaulted them both at separate times during the journey before leaving the train at Glasgow Central station.

He is described as aged 16-18, with a tanned complexion and dark curly hair, and was wearing a grey and brown Gucci T-shirt and black shorts.

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for information about the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 405040 quoting reference 625 of 24/07/21.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

