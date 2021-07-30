Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man, 78, in critical condition after Isle of Lewis car crash

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.23pm
Police are making inquiries into the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are making inquiries into the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A pensioner has been seriously injured in a car crash on the Isle of Lewis.

The 78-year-old man was a passenger in a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara that crashed on the A857 at Newmarket, two miles from Stornoway, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Western Isles Hospital and then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His condition is described as critical.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was also taken to Western Isles Hospital and later released.

Road policing officer Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier