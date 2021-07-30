Man dies in hospital to become seventh victim of Scotland’s waters in a week

A man has died after being rescued from Loch Lubnaig on Sunday – the seventh death on Scotland’s waters in the last week.

The 34-year-old died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He had been rescued from the loch near Callander, Stirling, on Sunday afternoon after getting into difficulty while in the water.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

The man is the seventh person to have died in a week, making it one of the most deadly periods in living memory for Scotland’s waters.

Edina Olahova, 29, Rana Haris Ali, nine, and Muhammad Asim Riaz, 39, died after getting into difficulty in the water near Pulpit Rock at Loch Lomond on Saturday evening.

An 11-year-old boy also died in a river at Stonehouse, a 13-year-old boy lost his life in water at Hazelbank in Lanark while a 16-year-old boy died at Balloch at the south end of Loch Lomond on Friday.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Tragically, another water-related death within the National Park has been confirmed by Police Scotland.

“A 34-year-old man died in hospital after getting into difficulties in Loch Lubnaig at the weekend. Our deepest sympathies are with his friends and family.”

He added: “With five people having lost their lives (in the national park) in three separate incidents, the last few days have been devastating and we are thinking of all of those connected to those who have died.

“A series of urgent meetings are being held this week to reflect on these tragedies and discuss potential further actions to improve water safety.

“We are also using our communications to raise awareness of vital water safety advice, particularly around the risks of cold water shock and potential for sudden changes in the depth of water.

“We ask everyone to take a moment to read about these risks and help us spread these important messages to as many people as possible.”