Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Teenage cyclist suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in collision with car

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 12.41pm
Police are looking for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are looking for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after suffering “life-threatening injuries” in the Scottish Highlands.

The incident involved an 18-year-old cyclist and a red Peugeot 307, which collided on the A95 Avielochan, near Aviemore.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“We continue to carry out inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the crash or the moments before to please get in touch if they have not already,” Sergeant David Miller said.

“We would ask that anyone who has a dashcam please checks back to see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers on 101, quoting reference number 3935 of 30 July.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier