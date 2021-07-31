Teenage cyclist suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in collision with car

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after suffering “life-threatening injuries” in the Scottish Highlands.

The incident involved an 18-year-old cyclist and a red Peugeot 307, which collided on the A95 Avielochan, near Aviemore.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“We continue to carry out inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the crash or the moments before to please get in touch if they have not already,” Sergeant David Miller said.

“We would ask that anyone who has a dashcam please checks back to see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers on 101, quoting reference number 3935 of 30 July.”