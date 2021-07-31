News / Scotland Police investigate ‘wilful’ Glasgow house fire By Press Association July 31 2021, 3.53pm Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Friday evening (Jane Barlow/PA) Police are investigating a house fire in Glasgow which they believe was set on purpose. The emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the home on Parnie Street in the city centre on Friday evening. The building was evacuated and no-one was injured. Police have now launched an inquiry. 📣 Due to an earlier house fire, Parnie Street is currently closed and Chisholm St is local access only. pic.twitter.com/XwbULWcA41— Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) July 31, 2021 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services received report of a fire within a property on Parnie Street in Glasgow around 9.25pm on Friday, 30 July, 2021. “The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. “Residents from the building have been evacuated and the road remains closed until the building is safe. “The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Fire burning: A look at the changes to the fire service in Dundee from the 1930s Almost two-thirds of paramedics able to give out Naloxone to combat overdoses ‘Give us your hand’: Moment bystanders helped pull man to safety as fire tore through Dundee house Church destroyed by early hours blaze