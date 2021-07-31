Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police investigate ‘wilful’ Glasgow house fire

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 3.53pm
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Friday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Friday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police are investigating a house fire in Glasgow which they believe was set on purpose.

The emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the home on Parnie Street in the city centre on Friday evening.

The building was evacuated and no-one was injured.

Police have now launched an inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services received report of a fire within a property on Parnie Street in Glasgow around 9.25pm on Friday, 30 July, 2021.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“Residents from the building have been evacuated and the road remains closed until the building is safe.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier