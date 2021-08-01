Man dies on A90 near Boddam after being hit by car

A man has died in the north east after being hit by a car on the A90.

The 31-year-old pedestrian was struck by a white Volkswagen Golf at about 12.05am on Saturday near Boddam in Aberdeenshire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was forced to close for 10 hours after the incident and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Road policing sergeant, Craig McNeill, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was on the A90 between Peterhead and Longhaven with a dashcam that saw the white VW Golf or male pedestrian prior to the crash as they could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 0049 of July 31.