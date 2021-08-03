Man in hospital after being stabbed at Cathkin Braes car park

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at a car park in a Glasgow country park.

The incident happened at the Cathkin Braes car park, near the large windmill, between 9pm and 9.40pm on Sunday.

Police say two men were in a white Volkswagen Golf and then outside on a nearby path when a fight broke out between them.

One of the men, aged 24, was stabbed and was later taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 10in with brown hair and an athletic build.

He spoke with a local accent and drove off in the car after the incident.

Detective Constable John Chesney said: “From our inquiries we believe there were other vehicles within the car park at this time and as such we are appealing for any witnesses who observed the VW Golf and the occupants at Cathkin Braes.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam devices who were in this area around the time of the incident to check their footage.

“It’s possible an image which could assist our investigation has been captured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3668 of 1 August, 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.