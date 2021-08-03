Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Cathkin Braes car park

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 6.21pm
The man remains at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at a car park in a Glasgow country park.

The incident happened at the Cathkin Braes car park, near the large windmill, between 9pm and 9.40pm on Sunday.

Police say two men were in a white Volkswagen Golf and then outside on a nearby path when a fight broke out between them.

One of the men, aged 24, was stabbed and was later taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 10in with brown hair and an athletic build.

He spoke with a local accent and drove off in the car after the incident.

Detective Constable John Chesney said: “From our inquiries we believe there were other vehicles within the car park at this time and as such we are appealing for any witnesses who observed the VW Golf and the occupants at Cathkin Braes.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam devices who were in this area around the time of the incident to check their footage.

“It’s possible an image which could assist our investigation has been captured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3668 of 1 August, 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

