Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Artist sketches ‘amazing’ NHS staff during cancer recovery at pandemic peak

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.59am
Artist Gillian McLaren with her portraits (Lesley Martin/PA)
Artist Gillian McLaren with her portraits (Lesley Martin/PA)

An artist who battled ovarian cancer said she got through the toughest year of her life by sketching NHS staff from her bedside.

Gillian McLaren, 34, who was diagnosed during the height of the pandemic last spring, underwent major surgery and chemotherapy and is now in remission.

Her drawings portray the “amazing people” who got her through her convalescence, from doctors and nurses to cleaners and porters at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A hospital porter with ‘smiling eyes’ (Gillian McLaren/PA)

The artist, from Stirling, said she wants to draw attention to the signs of ovarian cancer, particularly in younger women, saying she had visited doctors for several years with bowel changes, nausea, and what was thought then to be frequent urine infections.

The keen netball player said she felt healthy and at low risk from cancer, and is now urging people to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events in Scotland this autumn.

Ms McLaren said of her series, Portraits And Tales From A Hospital Bed: “It’s my tribute to them and a way of thanking them all.

“There’s a drawing of the porter who brought me an extra blanket to keep me warm, the cleaner with a lavender spray who lifted my spirits and my consultant who always made me feel safe and knew the right thing to say.

“There have been times when words are not even enough to describe what it’s like having cancer. There’s pain and hurt which sometimes is better expressed through art.”

She added that her major surgery to remove her womb, ovaries and appendix in March last year was almost postponed as Covid-19 cases soared and hospitals strained under the pressure.

Dr Dorin Ziyaie of Ninewells hospital (Gillian McLaren/PA)

But it went ahead, with Ms McLaren saying: “I sat up in bed and fought for that operation with every last bit of energy I had. Covid is awful and was taking lives, but cancer also took lives.

“I was only 33 and had so much to live for. I needed that operation to give me the best possible chance of surviving.

“I had always hoped that one day I’d have a family of my own. I was told I’d lose my fertility during treatment.

“Cancer was threatening my life but it was also taking away my choice to one day have children. That fertility loss felt like a death.”

Her work can be viewed on Instagram at @gillyartist.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier