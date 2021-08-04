Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on motorway

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 12.33pm
The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital but later died (PA)
A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on a motorway.

The incident happened on the M876 at junction two, near Larbert, at 12.20am on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the 29-year-old man was taken to the nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died.

Traffic Scotland tweeted that the road was closed until around 9.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car on the M876 at junction two near Larbert around 12.20am on Wednesday August 4.

“Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.

“The M876 was closed southbound at junction two and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

