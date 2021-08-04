Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Possible human remains found at site of Glasgow fire

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 9.27pm
The scene has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA)
Possible human remains have been found at the site of a fire in a Glasgow park.

Specialist forensic teams are at the scene in Househill Park near Hartstone Road in Pollok after the find at around 7.35am on Wednesday.

Police said officers had been called to a report of a fire and that “what appears to be human remains” were discovered.

A spokeswoman added: “This death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene which is cordoned off and is likely to remain so for some time.

“Additional officers are on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them.”

