Possible human remains found at site of Glasgow fire

Possible human remains have been found at the site of a fire in a Glasgow park.

Specialist forensic teams are at the scene in Househill Park near Hartstone Road in Pollok after the find at around 7.35am on Wednesday.

Police said officers had been called to a report of a fire and that “what appears to be human remains” were discovered.

A spokeswoman added: “This death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene which is cordoned off and is likely to remain so for some time.

“Additional officers are on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them.”