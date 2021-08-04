News / Scotland Possible human remains found at site of Glasgow fire By Press Association August 4 2021, 9.27pm The scene has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA) Possible human remains have been found at the site of a fire in a Glasgow park. Specialist forensic teams are at the scene in Househill Park near Hartstone Road in Pollok after the find at around 7.35am on Wednesday. Police said officers had been called to a report of a fire and that “what appears to be human remains” were discovered. A spokeswoman added: “This death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing. “Officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene which is cordoned off and is likely to remain so for some time. “Additional officers are on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Five-year-old boy found dead in river in Bridgend named by police Search for bodies concludes at site of collapsed Florida apartment block Teenage boy and man die as UK records hottest day of the year so far Man’s body found in Glenrothes as Fife police launch investigation