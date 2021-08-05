Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Puppy abandoned in Aberdeen park ‘dehydrated and in poor condition’

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 10.03am
The female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy is thought to be between six and eight weeks old (Scottish SPCA/PA)
A puppy has been found abandoned, “dehydrated and in poor condition” in a park in Aberdeen.

The tiny dog was spotted by a member of the public in Victoria Park at around 5.50pm on Monday.

Scottish SPCA officers were alerted and recovered the female Staffordshire bull terrier, which is thought to be between six and eight weeks old.

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information amid concerns for the mother of the puppy and any others in the litter.

Inspector Fiona Mckenzie said: “The dog is a tan, female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy. She is between six and eight weeks old.

“She is very lucky she was found by the member of the public as she was dehydrated and in poor condition – unfortunately she is not microchipped.

“We are now extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this puppy and any other puppies in the litter.

“We appreciate that the person who left her may have intended for her to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“The puppy is now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres, where she is receiving the veterinary care she needs.

“If anyone recognises this puppy we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

