Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Footfall in Scottish shops still far behind pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.04am
A shopper on Buchanan Street in Glasgow. The city is performing better than others (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A shopper on Buchanan Street in Glasgow. The city is performing better than others (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s retailers are still struggling to attract the same number of shoppers as before the pandemic, according to an industry body,

Figures provided by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) show footfall for retailers is down 27.1% in July on the same month in 2019.

This compares to a 28% decrease across the UK.

Scotland has the fifth worst figures of UK areas, after London (-39.4%), England as a whole (-28.7%), North East England (-28.3) and Yorkshire and the Humber (-27.5%).

Northern Ireland saw the shallowest footfall decline of the UK nations at -19.9%, followed by Wales at -25.8%.

Glasgow is performing better than every other UK city measured other than Belfast and Cardiff, but footfall there is still down 26.1%.

The figures come from British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ data.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, SRC head of policy and external affairs, said: “There is little sign Scottish shoppers are returning to retail destinations in the same numbers they did before the pandemic.

“Whilst July saw a small improvement in shopper visits to retail destinations on the previous month, footfall continues to be more than a quarter down on the equivalent month in 2019.

“As we have seen in recent months, out-of-town destinations continue to do best, whilst high streets, and especially shopping centres struggle to attract shoppers.”

He added: “With most Covid restrictions ending from August 9, retailers will hope there is a late summer surge to Scotland’s shops.

“If that doesn’t transpire, Scottish ministers should urgently consider what interventions they could make to encourage consumers back to the high street.

“This could be through temporary free parking, an advertising campaign to encourage people back to city centres, or a high street voucher scheme like Northern Ireland is introducing.

“Despite the slight improvement this month, it’s clear retail is some way from recovering from the effects of Covid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier