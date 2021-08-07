Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021
News / Scotland

Three men arrested over alleged homophobic attack

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.43pm
Police said three men have been charged (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged homophobic attack in Edinburgh.

Police said the assaults on two men on Leith Street happened on July 30.

Three men – aged 21, 22 and 23 – have now been charged in connection with two alleged assaults and homophobic crime and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted.

“An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

