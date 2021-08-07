Three men arrested over alleged homophobic attack

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged homophobic attack in Edinburgh.

Police said the assaults on two men on Leith Street happened on July 30.

Three men – aged 21, 22 and 23 – have now been charged in connection with two alleged assaults and homophobic crime and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted.

“An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”