Three men arrested over alleged homophobic attack By Press Association August 7 2021, 5.43pm Police said three men have been charged (Andrew Milligan/PA) Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged homophobic attack in Edinburgh. Police said the assaults on two men on Leith Street happened on July 30. Three men – aged 21, 22 and 23 – have now been charged in connection with two alleged assaults and homophobic crime and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Detective Inspector Mark McGraw said: "Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted. "An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated."